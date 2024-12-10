Telangana’s energy projects to generate over 21,000 MW power once completed

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Renewable Energy, Sripad Yesso Naik, informed that if the ongoing thermal, hydro, and renewable energy projects in Telangana are completed, they will provide 21,135.4 megawatts of electricity.

This response was given to a question raised by Congress member Anil Kumar Yadav in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, December 9.

The first two units of the 4,000-megawatt thermal power plant planned in Yadadri are set to begin production in December this year.

The third unit is expected to start in March next year, while the fourth unit will commence in February, and the fifth unit will begin operations in May.

Additionally, mini hydel stations with a capacity of 4.6 megawatts being constructed at Peddapalli are scheduled to start operations in March 2025.

Hydroelectric power

In addition to thermal projects, Telangana is also investing in hydroelectric power. Mini hydel stations with a combined capacity of 4.6 megawatts are currently under construction at Peddapalli and are anticipated to be operational by March 2025.

These mini hydel projects represent an important aspect of the state’s strategy to diversify its energy portfolio and harness local water resources for electricity generation.

40000 MW goal for Telangana

Deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka recently articulated Telangana’s ambitious energy goals at the Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

He announced that the state aims to add an impressive 40,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2035.