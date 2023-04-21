Telangana: ‘First of its kind’ Ayurveda center set up in Bhainsa

Hyderabad: A first of its kind Ayurveda center has been set up here in Telangana’s Nirmal district. The new institute claims to be the only one of its kind in the state and the Marathwada area as well.

Called the Aradhana Ayurveda center, the institute follows a two-pronged strategy for the physical, mental, social and spiritual well-being of individuals. It seeks to preserve health through preventive care and cure diseases through therapeutic measures.

The center is located 24 km from the temple town of Basara and is close to the national highway leading to Maharashtra.

Dr Raja Reddy, an Ayurvedic practitioner, was inspired to set up this modern, yet traditional Ayurvedic Wellness Centre due to modern-day lifestyles impacting the health of people across all age groups.

According to the center’s website, “Reddy recruited the from Kerala, the place where Ayurveda was honed to perfection, and provided them with top-quality herbs and oils that are a part and parcel of the traditional Ayurvedic healing process.