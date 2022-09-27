Telangana’s heroes are being duly honoured: KTR at Konda Laxman Bapuji statue unveiling

Hyderabad: “Telangana’s torchbearers, who were instrumental in the Indian freedom movement, the armed battle for Telangana, and the initial and concluding stages of the separate state agitation, are being properly honoured,” IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said on Tuesday.

He further said that the state’s leadership was cultured and pointed out that several colleges were named after significant figures in history.

On Tuesday, which was the 107th anniversary of Konda Laxman Bapuji’s birth, KTR dedicated a statue honouring the independence hero along the Manair River in Sircilla.

The Minister spoke at the event and recalled the drama in Jaladrushyam when Telangana Rashtra Samithi was founded in 2001. “In exchange for giving the TRS an office, the then-TDP administration trashed Konda Laxman Bapuji’s office supplies. Now, his statue is unveiled in the same place,” he remarked.

He stated that there was a great deal of demand from many groups for the installation of monuments of their leaders and pledged to erect sculptures of all significant Telangana figures.

He said that instructions have been passed to install the sculptures of Baddam Yellareddy, Ch Rajeshwar Rao, Chakali Ailamma, Sardar Sarvai Papanna, and others on the traffic islands and Kothacheruvu tank in Sircilla town. KTR stated that there was no need to raise funds for the installation of monuments and that all sculptures will be built using government and local funds.

Konda Laxman Bapuji participated in three different movements. He was a key figure in the Telangana separate state agitation and the struggle against the Razakars and the Indian freedom movement.

Laxman Bapuji, a seven-time MLA, resigned from his ministerial position in favour of the creation of a separate state.

The Kakatiya Mega Textile part is being developed over 1,250 acres of land in Warangal, KTR said, while speaking about the welfare and development initiatives undertaken to safeguard the interests of the weaving community. About 160 weavers who had previously gone to Surat returned and set up their units in the huge textile park, according to Rama Rao, who announced that he had already inaugurated the first unit.

“A weaving park is also being constructed in Sircilla to turn weavers into owners. Approximately 1,100 weavers will have an opportunity there in the first phase, and additional members of the local community will be accommodated in the future,” he said.

The IT minister in the morning had also unveiled a statue of Konda Laxman Bapuji at Tankbund, Hyderabad.