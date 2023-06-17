Telangana’s iconic structures win Green Apple Awards

Hyderabad: Special chief secretary of municipal administration and urban development Arvind Kumar received the ‘Green Apple Awards’ in London on behalf of the Telangana government.

The Green Organisation is a London-based independent non-profit that has been organising the annual ‘Green Apple Awards’ since 2016, with the aim of recognizing and honouring environmentally responsible construction and design practices of structures.

The award ceremony was held at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on Friday. Telangana bagged five awards for ‘International Beautiful Buildings’ from The Green Organization.

Following are the structures which have been recognised by the Green Organization

Moazzam Jahi Market (in the heritage category – for excellent restoration and reuse)

Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge (for its unique design among bridges)

Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat Building (for its aesthetic design for office/workspace).

Integrated Command Control Centre of the State Police (in the unique office category)

Yadagirigutta Temple (in the excellent religious structures category).



Another day, another milestone for #Telangana. ✌🏼#MissionBhagiratha congratulates Ministry of MA & UD for achieving what no other state in India has achieved till date.



Telanagana grabs 5 Green Apple Awards from London based non-profit organisation, The Green Organisation for… pic.twitter.com/Gei437nZkM — Mission Bhagiratha Official (@mb_telangana) June 15, 2023

The Green Organization, established in 1994 in London, is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to recognizing, rewarding, and promoting environmental best practices around the world.

This is the first time that buildings or structures from India have been awarded the Green Apple awards.