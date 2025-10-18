Telangana’s Jeevandan program records 154 organ donations so in 2025

The latest donation comes from a 58-year-old farmer, Baddam Janardhan Reddy, who hailed from LB Nagar in Ranga Reddy.

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 18th October 2025 10:18 pm IST
Organ donation in Telangana
Baddam Janardhan Reddy, Jeevandan's 154th donor in 2025

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Jeevandan program has received a total of 154 brain-dead organ donations so far this year, stated a press release.

The latest donation comes from a 58-year-old farmer, Baddam Janardhan Reddy, who hailed from LB Nagar in Ranga Reddy. He was reportedly asymptomatic until 7:00 am on October 15, but later developed drowsiness which was followed by episodes of vomiting and was rushed to a private hospital.

Two days later, he was declared brain dead.

His wife, Pushamma, decided to donate his kidneys and corneas, saving the lives of four people.

Jeevandan program in Telangana

Through Telangana’s Jeevandan program, a total of 1703 people have donated their organs since the inception of the scheme in 2013. The scheme has also recorded an additional 26,864 pledges from donors and has 17,369 people listed as recipients.

The scheme aims to help those suffering from irreversible organ ailments to lead a healthy life by undergoing transplant surgery.

