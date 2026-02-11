Telangana’s Narayanpet facing kidney health crisis: Human Rights Forum

Hyderabad: A fact-finding team of the Human Rights Forum (HRF) has reported a significant rise in kidney failure cases in Makthal and Narva mandals of Narayanpet district, Telangana and has called for a comprehensive medical inquiry into the issue.

The six-member team visited Mantena Godu, Ernagunapalli and Katrev Palli villages in Makthal mandal, and Rayakod, Jakkannapalli and Pathar Cheda villages in Narva mandal.

During interactions with patients and their families, the team found that kidney-related ailments were prevalent across these villages, with at least two patients from each village travelling to dialysis centres two to three times a week for treatment.

Deaths and dialysis cases

In Katrev Palli village, which has a population of less than 2,000, the HRF team recorded that at least ten people had died due to kidney-related illnesses over the past decade.

According to the findings, none of the deceased were reported to have lived beyond 50 or 60 years of age. At present, five residents of the village are undergoing dialysis, while nearly fifteen others are said to be nearing the stage of requiring the procedure. Similar trends were reported in neighbouring villages, the team noted.

Also Read Release eligible life convicts as per SC directions: HRF to Telangana govt

Possible causes of concern

Based on feedback from residents, the HRF team stated that there is apprehension among villagers that contaminated borewell drinking water or alleged adulteration of toddy consumed locally could be contributing to the rise in cases.

The team, however, emphasised that only a detailed scientific investigation can determine the actual causes.

Economic burden on families

The findings also highlighted the financial strain on affected households. Patients undergoing dialysis are unable to continue their daily wage work, and family members caring for them also lose income, HRF said.

HRF team examining drinking water.

The team estimated that families spend between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 per month on blood tests, diagnostic scans, medicines, consultations, travel and dialysis-related expenses.

According to the HRF, diagnostic tests cost between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 monthly, while medicines alone amount to at least Rs 4,000.

Recommendations to the government

The HRF observed that despite what it described as a high concentration of kidney failure cases in a limited geographical area, no comprehensive scientific study has yet been conducted to identify the root causes.

The organisation stated that the existing assistance of Rs 2,000 per month for dialysis patients and the current dialysis facility at the Makthal mandal centre are inadequate in view of the reported situation.

The forum recommended that the government constitute a high-level medical expert committee to investigate the issue in Makthal and Narva mandals.

It also suggested testing and addressing drinking water quality, examining allegations of toddy adulteration, ensuring the availability of qualified nephrologists at least twice a week at the mandal centres, upgrading the Makthal facility into a fully equipped dialysis centre, and enhancing financial assistance to dialysis patients to Rs 12,000 per month.