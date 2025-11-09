Telangana’s revenue receipts stand at 43 pc of estimated Rs 2.85 lakh cr after 6 months

Borrowings were also pegged at Rs 45,139.12 crore, or about 84 per cent of the targeted Rs 54,009.74 crore for the full year, the CAG data showed.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 9th November 2025 9:54 pm IST
Telangana government
Telangana government

Hyderabad: Telangana’s total revenue receipts stood at Rs 1.22 lakh crore at the end of the first six months of the current financial year, representing 42.87 per cent of the projected Rs 2.85 lakh crore for the full year.

According to the latest data released by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), the fiscal deficit for the April–September period stood at Rs 45,139.12 crore, accounting for 84 per cent of the projected Rs 54,010 crore for 2024–25.

Borrowings were also pegged at Rs 45,139.12 crore, or about 84 per cent of the targeted Rs 54,009.74 crore for the full year, the CAG data showed.

Memory Khan Seminar

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections stood at Rs 25,411.39 crore in the first half of the fiscal, representing 42.56 per cent of the budget estimate of Rs 59,704.59 crore for the year.

The state has incurred capital expenditure of over Rs 22,209 crore during the first half of the fiscal, the report added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 9th November 2025 9:54 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button