Telangana’s strength has increased strength of India: PM Modi

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of infra projects worth Rs 6,100 crore in Warangal, said that the strength of the people of Telangana has always increased the strength of India.

In his brief address, the Prime Minister congratulated the citizens of the Telangana on the launch of infrastructure projects in the state and stressed on his government’s importance given to the state’s growth.

“..Today when India has become the 5th largest economy in the world, the people of Telangana have a huge role in this…there is a lot of excitement for doing investments in India, across the world…when the whole world is coming to India to invest, Telangana has many opportunities…,”he stated.

#WATCH | "…The strength of the people of Telangana has always increased the strength of India…Today when India has become the 5th largest economy in the world, the people of Telangana have a huge role in this…there is a lot of excitement for doing investments in India,… pic.twitter.com/DFHDXCYBqA — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

PM Modi further said that under his government, work is being done many times faster than before for every type of infrastructure. “Today, a network of highways, expressways, economic corridors, industrial corridors is being laid across the country,” he added.

The event was attended by union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, and union tourism minister the new state BJP president G Kishan Reddy along with former state BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

In his address, Gadkari said Modi has given the highest priority to infrastructure development in the country.

He further said Rs 1.10 lakh crore worth of infrastructure projects so far either completed or ongoing or started in Telangana.

“I am confident that by the end of 2024, Telangana will have projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore in the state,” the Union Minister said.

The projects for which the foundation stone was laid include a railway wagon manufacturing unit to be developed at a cost of over Rs 500 crore.

The modern manufacturing unit will have enhanced wagon manufacturing capacity. It will help in employment generation and development of ancillary units in nearby areas, an official release said.

Earlier, Modi offered prayers at the famous Goddess Bhadrakali temple in historic Warangal, the capital of the Kakatiya kingdom.

From Telangana, the prime minister will travel to Rajasthan where he will address a rally in Naurangdesar in the Bikaner district.