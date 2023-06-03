Telangana’s transformation in 9 years an exemplar for India: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao said that with public welfare and development programmes rapidly being implemented for nine years, Telangana has become a role model for the country.

Speaking at the state formation day celebrations held in Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) in Rajanna-Sircilla on Friday, KTR said that the schemes implemented by the government have also been uptaken by other states.

“Telangana managed to emerge as a strong economic force even if the recession and covid pandemic hit the state for having successfully continued welfare schemes without any disturbance,” said KTR.

Telangana’s textile town of Sircilla

KTR said that the weavers and power-loom workers, who reeled under miserable conditions due to the crisis in the power-loom sector because of the apathy of the rulers before Telangana’s formation, are now getting assured orders and sustainable income.

Considering that agriculture would play a vital role in the growth of other sectors, the state government has given top priority to the development of the farm sector.

Impressed by Telangana schemes, farmers of other states were mounting pressure on their respective state governments for the implementation of welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana.

Stating that before the formation of the separate state, the then governments had allocated meagre amounts to agriculture and its allied sectors, KTR said that 20 times additional funds were spent on the sector since the formation of Telangana.

Pointing that Telangana was the fastest growing state in the country, KTR informed that the state stood in third place with 12.6 percent annual GSDP from 2015-16 to 2021-22.

“When the separate state was formed, the annual GSDP of the state was only 12 percent. It was less than that of the national growth rate of 13.4 percent,” said KTR.

The minister further said that 2.52 lakh acres of land in the district were getting irrigable water with the completion of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

“While 1.39 lakh acres of land were getting water under package 9, 10, 11 and 12, 55,980 acres was getting water under Sripada Yellampalli and Mid Manair reservoir,” said KTR.

“Another 57,146 acres are being cultivated under minor and medium irrigation projects. Informing that the trail run of Malkapeta reservoir being taken up under package-9 was carried out recently,” added KTR.

The minister further announced that another 96,150 acres of land in the Vemulawada and Sircilla segments would get water once the reservoir was completed.

“About 5000 local people would get employment as against a total of 10,000 jobs to be created in the hub. Informing to lay the foundation for the project soon,” said KTR while informing that a railway link will line up with Aqua Hub.