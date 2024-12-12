Telangana’s UPSC support programme yields results, 20 clear Mains

Hyderabad: In a remarkable achievement, 20 candidates from Telangana have successfully cleared the UPSC Mains 2024 examination after receiving financial support through the state’s Rajiv Civils Abhaya Hastam programme.

This innovative scheme provided Rs. 1 lakh each to 135 financially struggling aspirants, helping them pursue their civil services dream and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy personally presented cheques to the beneficiaries.

The successful candidates came from various districts across Telangana, including Warangal Urban, Khammam, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and others. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy congratulated the candidates.

This initiative not only provides financial aid but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring civil servants across Telangana, demonstrating the state’s efforts to support education and career development.