Telangana’s USD 3 trillion goal by 2047 in line with Viksit Bharat: Governor

Hyderabad: In alignment with Viksit Bharat, which envisions India’s transformation into a USD 30-trillion economy by 2047, Telangana has set an ambitious goal of becoming a USD 3-trillion economy, contributing significantly to the country’s overall growth, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said on Monday.

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the national flag at Parade Grounds here, the Governor said the Telangana Rising – Vision 2047 document was unveiled in December last year in the presence of global leaders and investors.

He further said in the vision 2047 document, the government is committed to ensure balanced three economic zones CURE – Core Urban Region Economy, with Hyderabad as the growth engine, PURE – Peri Urban Region Economy, between Outer Ring Road and Regional Ring Road and RARE – Rural Agriculture Regional Economy, the area beyond Regional Ring Road.

Also Read Forensic audit of Dharani to be held in all Telangana districts: Min Ponguleti

“Viksit Bharat envisions India’s transformation into a 30 trillion dollar economy by 2047. In alignment with this national vision, Telangana has set an ambitious goal to become a 3 trillion dollar economy, contributing significantly to the country’s overall growth. The Telangana Rising – Vision 2047 document was crafted to achieve this aspiration,” Varma said.

In the history of Telangana, a Cabinet meeting was conducted for the first time in the tribal village of Medaram, which is a testament to the government’s commitment to according the utmost importance to the biennial Medaram Tribal Festival, he further said.