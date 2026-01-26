Forensic audit of Dharani to be held in all Telangana districts: Min Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday, January 25, announced that forensic audits would be conducted in the remaining 31 districts of the state to identify irregularities in the Dharani land records system.

He said a Kerala-based agency has already completed audits in Siricilla and Siddipet districts and submitted its report, adding that similar audits would soon be taken up across the state.

The aim, he said, “is to ensure that land meant for the poor reaches its rightful beneficiaries.”

Addressing a gathering at the Khammam Collectorate after distributing recognition certificates to licensed surveyors, the minister said the government had fulfilled its promise by scrapping Dharani and introducing the Bhu Bharati Act, which is supported by modern technology to safeguard farmers’ interests.

Bhudhaar to be issued to every farmer: Min

As part of the new system, every farmer will be issued a Bhudhaar, similar to Aadhaar for citizens. Around 5,500 licensed surveyors selected statewide will conduct land surveys impartially to ensure security of land ownership, he said.

Under the Bhu Bharati framework, land measurements and boundary demarcation will be carried out using rover technology.

The minister said 600 rover devices have already been distributed. Surveys have been completed in five villages without cadastral maps in the first phase, and surveys in 413 such villages will be conducted in phases, with updated digital maps provided to farmers.

Surveys to be conducted: Min

Ponguleti said surveys would be conducted in 70 villages per district through licensed surveyors, following which Bhudhaar numbers would be issued. He warned of strict action against those responsible for irregularities under Dharani.

Refuting allegations of massive financial irregularities in Bhu Bharathi registrations, the minister said claims of Rs 1,000– Rs 15,000 crore were false.

According to him, irregularities worth Rs 3.90 crore had been identified so far, and cases have been registered with arrests already made.

On Nampally fire accident

The minister also spoke about the Nampally fire accident, calling it unfortunate. He said chief minister Revanth Reddy had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for each affected family.

Three people, including two children, died in the incident. He added that the chief minister, who is currently abroad, spoke to him over the phone regarding the tragedy.