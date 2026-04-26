Telangana’s welfare model has emerged as a national benchmark: Adluri Laxman

Hyderabad: Telangana’s comprehensive and forward-looking welfare model has set a benchmark for other states at Chintan Shivir–2026, Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar said on Sunday, April 26.

He was speaking at Chintan Shivir–2026, organised by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in Chandigarh on Sunday.

The conclave brought together ministers and senior officials from across the country to deliberate on key issues including social justice, effective delivery of welfare schemes, and the holistic development of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Backward Classes (BCs), persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and transgender persons.

Minister Laxman Kumar said that under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Telangana is pursuing a governance model anchored in equity, empowerment, and dignity.

The minister stressed the need for enhanced coordination between the Centre and States in advancing social justice. He advocated wider adoption of digital governance tools to improve transparency and speed in welfare delivery.

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Describing the Chintan Shivir as a “valuable platform for policy convergence and exchange of best practices”, the minister said Telangana views welfare not as expenditure, but as a long-term investment in human development.

He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to ensuring that “every citizen lives with dignity, every youth gets an opportunity, and every family progresses with confidence”.

According to an official release here, he noted that the renaming of the Social Welfare Department as the SC Development Department reflects the State’s sharpened focus on Dalit advancement.

Highlighting education as a key driver of social transformation, Laxman Kumar said the state has spent Rs 574.74 crore on Post-Matric Scholarships, benefiting 3.39 lakh students, and Rs 66.31 crore on Pre-Matric Scholarships, covering 73,666 students.

Under the Dr BR Ambedkar Overseas Education Fund, Rs 103.49 crore has been spent to support 564 students pursuing higher education abroad. Additionally, Rs 24.53 crore has been invested in TG SC Study Circles, enabling 2,426 aspirants to receive coaching for competitive examinations, including Civil Services.

The government has allocated Rs 628.42 crore towards SC hostels, benefiting 2.26 lakh students with free accommodation, food, and allied facilities. Under the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme, financial assistance worth Rs 476.15 crore has been extended to 47,539 beneficiaries, easing the burden of marriage expenses among economically weaker sections.

Further, incentives amounting to Rs 43.06 crore have been provided to 1,723 inter-caste couples, promoting social integration. The minister stated that through the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam initiative, the state is promoting self-employment and entrepreneurship via bank-linked and non-bank subsidy schemes, alongside skill development and enterprise training programmes aimed at fostering financial independence among youth.

He noted that Telangana has spent Rs 31,763.63 crore under the SC Sub Plan (SCSDF Act) since December 2023, with a budget allocation of Rs 40,231.62 crore for 2025–26.

He also highlighted strict enforcement of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Civil Rights Act, supported by special courts and mobile courts.

In a significant reform, the state has enacted the Telangana SC Rationalisation of Reservations Act, 2025, aimed at ensuring equitable distribution of reservation benefits among Dalit communities.