Govt releases Rs 88.55 crore as welfare schemes for Christians in Telangana

Hyderabad: The government sanctioned Rs 88.55 crore for the Christian community in Telangana for this financial year, of which Rs 40.94 crore was spent for their welfare in the last six months.

A major share of the funds, Rs 33 crore, was released for Christmas celebrations and feast programmes across the state. As many as 4,249 churches were provided Rs 12.75 crore for whitewashing and lighting arrangements during Christmas 2025.

The Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme was launched at a massive cost of Rs 84 crore. This scheme provides self-employment opportunities for 5,000 unemployed Christian youth. According to government data, 4,980 online applications have been received so far.

Under placement-linked employment programmes, a target of training 1,465 youth has been set, with Rs 2.68 crore sanctioned.

Under the Indiramma Mahila Shakti Pathakam, 685 free sewing machines have been provided for women of the Christian community.

Church construction and repair grants are also being continued. Officials said 169 welfare proposals worth Rs 13.18 crore are pending for completion works, while 14 new church construction proposals worth Rs 17.02 crore have been sent for approval.

The government allotted 42.21 acres of land across 10 locations for Christian burial grounds. Development proposals worth Rs 3.62 crore have also been sent for related works.

Under the Christian Bhavan project, the government has sanctioned Rs 10 crore, of which Rs 3.50 crore has been released for ongoing construction works at Uppal. A separate proposal for an Integrated Christian Complex worth Rs 69 crore has also been submitted.

Telangana Minorities Affairs Minister has assured the government’s full support to the community through grants, employment, women empowerment and infrastructure development.