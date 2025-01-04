Telangana’s Young India Skills University announces 3 courses

Hyderabad: The Telangana government announced three new courses which will be offered by the Young India Skills University.

The Young India Skills University (YISU) is offering courses for Endoscopy Technicians, for a period of 6-months, in association with AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad; Prototyping Specialists, a two-month course, offered by T Works (Telangana Prototyping Works) and Medical Coding Specialist, a two-month course offered by KIMS Hospitals, Hyderabad.

The courses are offered in partnership with leading medical organisations in the state and are now open for admissions.

University officials have said that these job-ready courses offer tremendous employment potential and skill development.

Interested candidates can visit Young India Skills University (YISU) official website for more details, including the course structure, duration, eligibility, and application procedures.

The admission process is scheduled to take place during the third week of January 2025.

