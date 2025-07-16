Telemetry to be installed at Krishna river off-take points to estimate usage: Telangana CM

Telemetry, which allows for real-time monitoring of water flow, is expected to provide reliable data and transparency, helping build trust between the two sides.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 16th July 2025 8:30 pm IST
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy says he is willing to discuss irrigation projects with KCR at the latter's farmhouse in Erravelli.

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that Andhra Pradesh has agreed to instal telemetry instruments at all off-take points along the Krishna river and its canals to measure actual water usage.

Reddy, addressing the media after a high-level meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, said a consensus was reached to empower the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to carry out this telemetry installation exercise.

“We said we would immediately provide funds to KRMB for this purpose,” Reddy said.

The decision comes against the backdrop of years of tension and accusations between the two Telugu-speaking states, each alleging the other of drawing excess water from the Krishna river system.

