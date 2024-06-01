Telnagana: 3 held for transporting 72 kg cannabis in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Karimnagar police seized a Maruthi-Suzuki Swift car carrying 36 bags of cannabis weighing approximately 72 kg and arrested three persons for transporting the banned substance from Odisha to Maharashtra.

According to Karimnagar police, they had prior information about a car carrying cannabis, and as per the directions of from the ACP of Karimnagar, they were waiting for the car. When the car bearing number-plate (MP66C 0897) reached closed to the cable-bridge the police stopped the truck, only to find brown bags containing the banned substance.

The police arrested three persons, who when questioned, admitted that they were transporting cannabis to Nagpur in Maharashtra. The police informed that they have also found a number-plate bearing AP registration, which meant they were using the second number-plate while travelling in Telugu-states.

The police is not ruling-out the possibility of some locals involved in the drug deal. More details would come out after investigation, according to the police.