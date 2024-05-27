Police arrest man with 62 kg ganja at Secunderabad Railway Station 

According to the officials, the Secunderabad Railway Police and RPF (Railway Protection Force) organised a surprise check against the drug peddlers on platforms and trains on Monday morning.

Updated: 27th May 2024 6:16 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Railway police seized 62 kg of dry ganja, approximately worth Rs 15.5 lakh, from a man at the Secunderabad Railway on Monday, May 27.

The accused has been identified as Chand Kumar Nayak, 30, from Gajapathi district of Odisha. He was arrested on the spot while four other accused remain absconding. Nayak was transporting the contraband from Odisha to Maharashtra.

On platform no.10, Nayak was caught transporting the ganja from Mohana of Odisha to Nanded in Maharashtra. Two trolley suitcases and three shoulder bags containing the contraband were seized.

Other accusers include Chida from Gajapathi district of Odisha and three others who have not yet been identified.The operation was under the supervision of Shaik Saleema, Superintendent of Railway Police, and her deputy SN Jawed. Additional Director General of Railway Mahesh Bhagwat IPS appreciated the officers and personnel of GRP Secunderabad.

