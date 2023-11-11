Telugu actor Chandra Mohan passes away due to cardiac arrest

Hyderabad: Veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan passed away today, November 11, at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad from cardiac arrest. He was 82 years old, and is survived by his two children and wife Jalandhara .On Monday, there will be the last goodbyes and ceremonies in Hyderabad.

Popular Telugu actor Jr. NTR also gave the late star his respects. “It is very sad to see the untimely death of Chandramohan Garu, who has earned a special recognition for himself by playing different roles in films for many decades,” the writer wrote in a post on X. May his spirit rest in peace, and my sincere sympathies to his family.”

ఎన్నో దశాబ్దాలుగా చలనచిత్రాల్లో విభిన్నమైన పాత్రలు పొషించి, తనకంటూ ప్రత్యేక గుర్తింపుని సంపాదించుకున్న చంద్రమోహన్ గారు అకాల మరణం చెందడం చాలా బాధాకరం.



వారి కుటుంబానికి నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తూ ఆయన ఆత్మకి శాంతి చేకూరాలని ప్రార్దిస్తున్నాను. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) November 11, 2023

Chandra Mohan is well known for his roles in Telugu films. His original name is Mallampalli Chandrasekhar Rao. He has won two Nandi Awards and one Filmfare Award South. He gained praise from critics for his roles in box office successes like “Rangula Ratnam.” ‘Naalai Namadhe’, starring MGR, was his debut Tamil film.