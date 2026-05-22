Telugu anchor Vishnu Priya files police complaint over social media harassment

Hyderabad: Telugu anchor and actress Vishnu Priya Bhimineni on Friday, May 22, approached the Miyapur police alleging harassment and character assassination on social media platforms.

Vishnu Priya stated that some unidentified individuals had been targeting her with abusive posts and trolling campaigns on Instagram and other social media platforms over the past few days.

In this context, she submitted a written complaint to the police seeking action against the offensive posts and online harassment.

The Miyapur police said they are verifying the social media accounts involved in the alleged trolling and will take appropriate action after investigation.