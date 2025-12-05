Telugu devotees attacked at Sabrimala Temple in Kerala

The incident occurred when a trader attacked two devotees after being questioned about the high price of water bottles.

Devotees at Sabrimala temple
Devotees at Sabrimala temple (Image credit: Telugu scribe)

Hyderabad: A few devotees from Telugu states were reportedly attacked at Sabrimala Temple in Kerala on December 2.

The incident occurred when a trader attacked two devotees after being questioned about the high price of water bottles. According to reports, an argument ensued between the trader and the devotees. The trader hit one of the devotees on the head and pulled the Ayappa mala of the other.

As the tension escalated, a large number of devotees from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh gathered in front of the shop and protested against the traders.

The police intervened and tried to pacify the two groups. Videos on social media showed the devotees confronting the traders.

