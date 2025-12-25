Telugu Maoist Ganesh Uike neutralised in Odisha, carried Rs 1.1 crore bounty

Bhubaneswar: A high-ranking Telugu Maoist commander, Ganesh Uike, was reported killed along with five others, including two women, in a major operation in the forests of Kandhmal, Odisha, in a joint operation between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Wednesday, December 25.

The encounter took place in the Rambha forest range along the Kandhamal–Ganjam border under the Chakapada police limits.

According to reports, an exchange of bullets started at around 9 am between the armed Maoist group and 20 Special Operations Group (SOG) units of Odisha Police, two CRPF battalions, and a BSF team. Authorities have recovered high-calibre rifles, including two INSAS rifles and a .303 rifle, from the site.

The 69-year-old, also known by his aliases Pakka Hanumantu, Rajesh Tiwari, Chamru, and Rupa, was a native of Pullemala village under Chendur mandal in Telangana’s Nalgonda district.

Uike was major link between central command, local units

Uike was a CPI(Maoist) central committee member and served as one of the main chiefs in Odisha. He carried a bounty of Rs 1.1 crore on his head, according to a senior officer heading anti-Maoists operations in the state.

He played a significant role in the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) and was reportedly the primary link between the local units of the ‘Red Corridor’ and the central leadership. Uike was often called the “brain” of the movement, which led to their expansion in the Eastern Ghats.

Uike was one of the three central committee members, the others being Malla Raji Reddy, alias Sangram and Analda, alias Toofan, from Jharkhand. While Malla Raji Reddy reportedly died of ill-health at the age of 71 in Chhattisgarh’s Dandakaranya forest region in 2023, Analda alias Toofan remains active and on the most wanted list with a bounty of Rs 1 crore.

Shah hails top Maoist killing

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Uike’s killing as a “significant milestone towards Maoist-free Bharat”

“In a major operation in Kandhmal, Odisha, 6 Naxalites, including Central Committee Member Ganesh Uike, have been neutralised so far. With this major breakthrough, Odisha stands at the threshold of becoming completely free from Naxalism. We are resolved to eliminate Naxalism before the 31st of March 2026,” he said.

Meanwhile, the identities of the remaining Maoists neutralised in the operation are being identified.