Telugu NRIs in Sudan racing against time to reach safely

Jeddah: The NRI workers including many from Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states are racing against time, before 72 – hour truce brokered by US between warring factions of Sudan, to leave war hit Sudan and reach safely to Jeddah under Operation Kaveri, special evacuation plan initiated by India.

From Port Sudan to Jeddah is safe passage, however, reaching Port Sudan from capital Khartoum itself is a prime challenge, according to stranded NRIs.

Among Telugu states there is a significant workforce that works in Sugar factories in Sudan. Also, some Gulf NRIs hailing from Telangana and AP work in Sudan in various fields among them Afsar Faheem, a longtime NRI from Hyderabad city and former student leader of Aligarh Muslim University, is one.

“Afsar Faheem was in constant touch with his friends in Saudi Arabia, however, for the last three days there is no news about him”, said some of his friends in Saudi Arabia.

Since many stranded were unable to access necessities like food, water and electricity, he might have been facing communication problems, they added.

According to preliminary information there were about 12 Indians from Telangana stranded in Sudan and among them there is one family that is being rescued and on its way to Jeddah, said sources.

There were some Telangana NRIs among the first batch of 360 people that left for New Delhi on Wednesday, said a source privy to the situation. However, it is not clear.

Vishnuvardhan of Prakasham district of AP was also included in the first batch that left from Jeddah.

Also, 34 people of Andhra Pradesh reached Port Sudan and many of them were brought to Jeddah by sea and air by Indian forces.

The officials of ministry of external affairs were in touch with resident commissioners of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in New Delhi and informing about rescue and repatriation of their state NRIs from Sudan.

“We were not certain about reaching our destination, Port Sudan 800 KM away from capital Khartoum and it was traumatic nightmare for 27 hours as every passing minute was tense”, said Sairam Adluri of Guntur who was rescued from war raged Sudan and brought to Jeddah by Indian Air Force special aircraft for repatriating to India.

He said that “journey to Port Sudan from Khartoum by road is not more than 14 hours, however, it took 27 hours to reach amidst of checking across the way by personnel of Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Whenever they have noticed that we are Indians without any hassle they cleared our way”.

Like dozens of other Indians working in Khartoum, he reached Port Sudan from where he was evacuated by Indian Air Force special flight and brought to Jeddah from where is expected to leave shortly to Mumbai.

Hailing Operation Kaveri, Sairam said that some Indians were brought by sea and others by air by Indian Naval force and Air Forces and all are being provided good facilities whether food or internet data at their accommodation.

The Ministry of External Affairs officials in New Delhi are in touch with respective state governments from where Indians are hailing and being stranded in Sudan and under process of repatriation.

The clashes erupted after tensions over a proposed transition to civilian rule. Sudan’s regular army and a paramilitary unit called the Rapid Support Forces (RAF) have been locked in a violent conflict since 15 April. More than 400 people have been killed in the fighting while thousands have been injured.

India has been closely coordinating with Saudi Arabia and various other partners for the safe movement of those Indians stranded in Sudan and has established a control room in Jeddah where Indian Air Force jets were currently positioned.