Telugu singer’s birthday party at Chevella resort raided for ganja use; case booked

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th June 2025 4:42 pm IST
Popular Telugu folk singer Mangli
Hyderabad: Popular Telugu folk singer Mangli has found herself in legal trouble after her birthday celebration at a private resort near Irlapalli on the outskirts of Chevella ended with a police raid on Tuesday night, June 10.

According to reports, the singer had invited around 48 guests, including several acquaintances from the film industry, for a private party. However, the event took a serious turn when police conducted a surprise inspection and allegedly found foreign liquor and marijuana at the venue.

Following the raid, a case was registered against both Mangli and the resort management. The charges include violations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Sound Pollution Act.

The situation escalated further after nine attendees reportedly tested positive for cannabis consumption. Police have since launched deeper investigations, raising concerns over drug use at celebrity-hosted private events.

