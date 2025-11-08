Telugu student dies in US days after completing MS, family in shock

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh, who was studying in the United States, was found dead by her roommates.

Rajyalakshmi was the daughter of Yarlagadda Ramakrishna and Nagamani from Karanchedu in Bapatla district.

She completed her engineering degree at a private college in Vijayawada. In 2003, she left for the United States for higher studies. She had recently completed her MS in Computer Science from Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi, and was actively looking for a job.

Three days prior to her passing, she spoke to her family and complained about a cold and fatigue.

Local reports suggest she had booked a doctor’s appointment for Monday. However, on Friday morning, her roommates tried to wake her up, but in vain.

She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Her sudden death has shaken her family. Her parents reportedly fell unconscious upon hearing the news, and the entire village is in mourning.