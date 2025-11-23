Temple, Chilla, to be relocated from Sunnam Cheruvu’s FTL: HYDRAA

Sunnam Cheruvu's rejuvenation, which is one of the six lakes being restored by HYDRAA, had met a hurdle after the two religious structures were identified as falling within the FTL boundary.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Updated: 23rd November 2025 9:48 pm IST
Hyderabad: Residents of the Sunnam Cheruvu area on Saturday, November 22, reached an understanding with Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to relocate the Anjaneya temple and the Chilla from the FTL of the lake and allow restoration efforts.

Sunnam Cheruvu’s rejuvenation, which is one of the six lakes being restored by HYDRAA, had met a hurdle after the two religious structures were identified as falling within the FTL boundary.

The issue was picked up on social media and was subject to much discourse. HYDRAA finally held a meeting with the concerned parties, explained the Supreme Court guidelines, after which they agreed to move the structures to the lake bund area.

