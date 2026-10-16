Illinois temple plot: India voices concern, US lawmakers seek FBI probe

New Delhi/Washington: India on Friday, October 16, called on the US to ensure the safety, security and wellbeing of Indian nationals, describing the alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois as a matter of “deep concern.”

In Washington, the US Congressional Caucus on India urged the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Justice to investigate the case as a federal hate crime.

A 19-year-old was arrested in Palatine near Chicago for allegedly planning a mass shooting at the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Aurora, Illinois, on October 11. The plan failed as the gun he was carrying jammed and could not fire.

He appeared in court on October 14 and was charged with one count of making a terror threat and one count of unlawful possession of weapons.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded to a query on the incident at his bi-weekly media briefing. “At the same time it is something that shows or highlights the increasing cases of hate crimes and racial discrimination against the Indian community in the United States,” he said.

“We have taken note of the action that the US law enforcement authorities have undertaken, once this incident happened. But, we call on the US side to ensure the safety, security and well-being of Indian nationals in the United States,” he said.

On Thursday, October 15, India had said the incident added to growing concerns over “racist hostility and anti-India hate” in the US.

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US lawmakers urge FBI to probe Illinois temple plot as federal hate crime

Congressmen Rich McCormick and Ro Khanna, co-chairs of the House India Caucus, wrote to Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel. In the letter, they asked the authorities to probe the failed plot as a potential federal hate crime and bring all charges supported by the evidence.

They also sought an investigation into whether anyone had encouraged, assisted or coordinated with the accused, online or offline.

“This plot did not emerge in isolation but reflects broader, troubling trends,” the lawmakers said.

They urged the FBI and the Justice Department to share timely threat information with state and local law enforcement and with Hindu temples, Sikh gurdwaras and other South Asian places of worship, and to offer them protective resources. They also asked for a briefing for the caucus on threats facing Hindu Americans and Indian Americans.

The letter cited FBI data showing a rise in reported hate crimes against Sikh, Hindu and Buddhist communities in 2025. It said the Centre for the Study of Organised Hate had found that anti-South Asian hate posts on X rose by about 240 per cent between January 2024 and June 2026. In a Carnegie Endowment survey this year, one in four Indian American adults reported being called a slur since the start of 2025.

The attempted attack in Aurora showed the real danger posed by this rising hostility, the letter said.

“Every American deserves to worship without fear. We urge you to treat this case, and the hate behind it, with the seriousness it demands,” McCormick and Khanna said.

A large number of US lawmakers and advocacy groups have expressed shock over the incident, saying anti-India hatred was turning into violence.

(With inputs from PTI)