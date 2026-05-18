Temple visits by D K Shivakumar fuel fresh buzz over Karnataka CM post

Bengaluru : Speculation over a possible leadership change in the Karnataka Congress has once again intensified, with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar continuing his visits to prominent temples amid growing political discussions surrounding the Chief Minister’s post.

Political circles in the state have been abuzz with fresh rumours of a possible power-sharing arrangement within the ruling Congress government after the recent bypoll developments in Bagalkot and Davanagere South. Against this backdrop, Shivakumar’s frequent temple visits have drawn significant attention.

Last week, on the occasion of his 65th birthday, Shivakumar visited the famous Shani Temple and later offered prayers at the Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy Temple. He is now scheduled to visit Tirumala Venkateswara Temple for special prayers.

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The timing of these visits has assumed political significance as the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to complete three years in office on May 20.

Shivakumar, who often says, “Attempts may fail, but prayers never fail,” is believed to be hopeful of becoming Chief Minister based on the alleged “2.5-year power-sharing understanding” reached during Congress high command discussions in 2023.

According to sources, Shivakumar will first attend the swearing-in ceremony of Kerala Chief Minister-designate V. D. Satheesan in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday before proceeding to Tirupati later in the evening. After offering prayers at Tirumala on Tuesday morning, he is expected to return to Karnataka and participate in the Congress government’s three-year achievement convention scheduled in Tumakuru.

The event is likely to see both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar sharing the stage along with cabinet ministers, which party insiders believe could be an attempt to project unity within the Congress amid ongoing leadership speculation.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Youth Congress president Manjunath Gowda openly backed Shivakumar’s leadership aspirations, stating that the Deputy CM possesses all the qualities required to become Chief Minister.

“When the right time comes, D K Shivakumar will definitely become Chief Minister,” he said.

He also indirectly targeted the BJP, alleging that a political party was trying to lure Shivakumar away from Congress, but added that the Deputy Chief Minister remains a committed loyalist of the party.