Temples in Hyderabad to boost security, cleanliness: Police

Hyderabad: Temples across Hyderabad were recommended to increase security by installing CCTV cameras with backup footage of 30 to 45 days said the North Zone deputy commissioner of police (DCP) on Saturday, November 23 during a meeting with over 350 representatives from various temples in the region.

The meeting primarily focused on outlining proactive steps to safeguard temples, particularly during the upcoming festive seasons, and to address recent concerns about temple security and community welfare. The senior officer urged temple authorities to hire trained watchmen for round-the-clock protection.

The representatives from temples in Hyderabad were also advised to maintain cleanliness by ensuring that garbage bins are emptied regularly, preventing stray dogs and other animals from disturbing the temple grounds or spreading non-vegetarian remains, which could potentially offend religious sentiments.

A strong appeal was made to temple management in Hyderabad to avoid posting religious symbols or images on temple compound walls, as this could lead to desecration by vandals or mentally unsound individuals.

The DCP also encouraged temple management to collaborate with law enforcement in raising awareness about various social issues such as rumours spread via social media, drug menace, cybercrime, online offences, and crimes against women, particularly on platforms used by local communities.

The police highlighted the importance of community involvement in these efforts to foster a safer environment.

Temple authorities across Hyderabad were encouraged to promote community carpooling to alleviate traffic congestion and parking issues thereby improving accessibility to the temples and reducing stress on local roads.

The need for regular fire and electrical safety audits was also discussed, with the DCP stressing the importance of preventing accidents that could jeopardize public safety. Temple management was asked to prominently display emergency contact numbers, including those of the local station house officer, sector SIs, and the emergency number ‘100’ within the temple premises, to ensure quick communication in case of emergencies.

Further, temple authorities were also advised to keep an eye on street dwellers and inform the police about any unknown individuals, especially near areas where Annadanam (free food distribution) programs are held to ensure their safety.