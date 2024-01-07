Temples in Karnataka face shortage of facilities

Bengaluru: The Karnataka state government is facing accusations of neglecting the basic facilities in ‘A’ grade temples despite raking in an average revenue of one thousand crores annually.

The Mujarai department, overseeing 34,165 temples in the state, contributes a staggering Rs 708.87 crores in revenue to the government every year. However, the temples, which play a crucial role in the spiritual lives of devotees, reportedly lack essential amenities.

The Mujarai department disclosed that Rs 513.46 crores were spent in ‘A’ grade temples, in 2022-23 but specific information about basic infrastructure development remains undisclosed.

While more than 60% of the temple income is claimed to be utilized for temple development, concerns are being raised about the actual provision of facilities for devotees.

Issues such as server problems for online services in ‘A’ grade temples, parking difficulties at high-income temples like Kukke Subrahmanya, and incomplete projects at temples like the Shakti deity Kabbalamma temple in the old Mysore region, generating over Rs 5 crores, are cited as instances of governmental negligence.

Management challenges, staff recruitment, inadequate accommodation for pilgrims, restroom problems, middlemen interference, lack of CCTV surveillance, and security issues persist in temples generating significant income. Temples renowned for specific rituals, ceremonies, and events are also reported to lack the necessary arrangements.

Allegations further claim that income from certain temples, managed by the private sector, is being misappropriated. Calls for the government to establish governing bodies and improve facilities in these temples are gaining momentum, with the potential to increase revenue for the state.

In response to the mounting criticism, Ramalingareddy, the Mujarai minister, asserted that the government’s primary duty is to provide basic facilities to the millions of devotees visiting these temples.

Ten temples have been identified for immediate attention, with plans to establish authorities and enhance facilities for devotees.

While many temples have already undergone inspection, the minister assured that prasada (meals) facilities would be available in ‘A’ grade temples in two years. The minister’s statements come amid growing discontent over the alleged diversion of temple funds for the development of other religious institutions.

The state boasts a total of 205 ‘A’ category temples, 195 ‘B’ class temples, and 34,165 ‘C’ category temples under the jurisdiction of the Mujarai department. ‘A’ grade temples contribute a significant 675 crores to the total revenue, with prominent temples like Kukke Subrahmanya, Kollur Mukambika, and Mysore Chamundeshwari leading in annual income.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Raghavendra Mayya secretary of the state Priest and Purohit Parishad expressed concern over the alleged diversion of funds from Hindu temples for other purposes. He said the government should compulsorily spend the income gained from temples to temples only.