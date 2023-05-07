‘Ten days…’, Khap panchayats, wrestlers demand action on WFI chief

New Delhi: A number of khap panchayats and the protesting wrestlers on Sunday issued a 10-day ultimatum to the Central government, demanding action be taken against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh regarding the allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Representatives of around 250 khaps from Haryana, Rajasthan, and western Uttar Pradesh, along with hundreds of farmers, gathered at Jantar Mantar in support of the protesting wrestlers.

“In today’s (Sunday’s) meeting between khaps, wrestlers and farmers unions, we have given 10 days time to take action against Singh and if this does not happen, then we will meet again and the protest will be on a higher scale,” said Surendra Solanki, the President of Palam khap in Delhi, told IANS.

The wrestlers will spearhead the protest while receiving support from the khaps and farmers’ unions, he said.

“Every day, one khap and its members will participate in a peaceful sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar. The course of action will be determined by the wrestlers, and we will follow their instructions,” said Solanki.

Meanwhile, top Indian wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat will be taking out the candle march at 7 p.m to further strengthen their protest.

The ongoing protest of wrestlers comes after no action on their grievances following an initial protest in January this year to press on for action against Singh.

Last week, the Delhi Police filed two FIRs after the Supreme Court took up the issue.