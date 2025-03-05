Ten Indian colleagues win Rs 8 crore in Dubai Duty Free draw

Dubai: An Indian expat, along with his nine colleagues, has collectively won 1 million US dollars (Rs 8,70,43,450) in the latest Dubai Duty Free (DDF) draw held on Wednesday, March 5, at Dubai International Airport.

The winner, Prasad Sivadasan, secured the Millennium Millionaire Series 492 jackpot after purchasing ticket number 3793 on February 19.

Originally from Kerala, Sivadasan works as a system engineer at Seven Seas Technologies in Bur Dubai and has been a resident of Dubai for 20 years. He and his colleagues have been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for the past 7–8 years, pooling their money and alternating names on the ticket for each series.

“I’m very thankful to Dubai Duty Free. We are so happy with this news,” Sivadasan said.

Sivadasan is the 246th Indian national to win 1 million US dollars in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since its launch in 1999.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for luxury car and a motorbike.

Luxury car winner

Shahul Hameed, a 38-year-old Indian expatriate based in Abu Dhabi, won a BMW M850i Gran Coupe (Tanzanite Blue Metallic) with ticket number 985 in Finest Surprise Series 1911. He purchased the ticket online on February 3.

Hameed, who works as an IT manager for a semi-government company, has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for more than 10 years.

“Indeed, dreams do come true! I’ve been trying my luck for the last 10 years and now I finally won the car!” he said.

Motorbike winner

Kamal Thahaseel Shakur, a 48-year-old Indian resident of Dubai, won an Indian Scout Bobber Limited Plus Tech (Black Smoke) motorbike with ticket number 175 in Finest Surprise Series 615. He purchased the ticket in Concourse B on February 9.

Shakur, who works as a regional manager for FedEx, has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for 10 years.

“Amazing! I’m very happy, though I hope this is a sign that I’ll win the Millennium Millionaire next. Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free,” he said.