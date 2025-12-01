Tenant farmer dies by suicide in Telangana over crop failure

He urged the Telangana government to provide subsidies and adequate amount for the produce to tenant farmers.

Tenant farmer Veranna
Hyderabad: A tenant farmer in Telangana’s Khammam district died by suicide on Sunday, November 30 due to crop failure due to storms.

The incident occurred in Shankaragiri tanda of Nelakondapalli mandal, where the farmer identified as Veeranna died by suicide by consuming pesticides. Before taking the extreme step, Veeranna shot selfie video in which he addressed farmers and highlighted the challenges related to agriculture.

“To my farmer brothers , there is a huge loss in agriculture. No one comes to help us when we face losses,” Venkanna is heard saying. He urged the Telangana government to provide subsidies and adequate amount for the produce to tenant farmers.

Previous incident

In January 2025, a farmer died by suicide in Telangana’s Adilabad as he was unable to repay the debts. The farmer identified as  48-year-old , Jadav Deva Rao. He cosumed pesticide while waiting inside a bank.

According to Adilabad police, the farmer had a loan of Rs 3.5 lakh with the local ICICI bank branch.

The bank manager was reportedly harassing Rao after he defaulted on two loan instalments of Rs 25,000 each that he had taken by pledging 5 acres of land he owned.

The farmer is survived by his wife and a son. Police have booked a case and started an investigation.

