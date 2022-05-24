Tender allotted  for Haj camp, Mohammed Saleem instructs for better arrangement

Hyderabad: The Telangana Haj committee on Monday approved tenders for Haj camp 2022. Three separate e-tenders were called for providing food and other facilities to the Haj pilgrims.

The tenders were opened on Monday in the presence of Telangana Haj committee Chairman Mohammad Saleem and executive officer B Shafiullah. Tender amount of Rs.3.54 lakh was approved for setting up of camp with food to pilgrims and other services. Rs 400 was approved for each pilgrim for three meals during the camp.

The company which was rendering services for the past few years was allotted the tender on the basis of its experience.

Regarding housekeeping and maintenance, negotiations are going on with a private organization. An exorbitant amount was quoted for this tender which was not agreed upon by the Haj committee.

Mohammed Saleem told the companies to provide the best food and facilities. He told them that the Telangana Haj camp must be the best among other camps.