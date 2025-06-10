Tenders invited for new Osmania Hospital building in Goshamahal

Hyderabad: The Roads and Buildings Department has officially invited tenders for the construction of the new Osmania Hospital in Goshamahal. The deadline to submit bids has been extended to June 27, and the technical bids will be opened on the same day. The financial bids will be opened on July 1.

This tender process follows the foundation stone ceremony held by chief minister Revanth Reddy on January 31 this year.

The new hospital will be built on 26 acres of land at an estimated cost of Rs.2,700 crore. It is planned to have 2,000 beds and will be constructed within two years.

The upcoming facility will include 29 major and 12 minor operation theatres, along with advanced features like robotic surgery, transplant theatres, helipads, sewage treatment plants, and biomedical waste management systems, ensuring it meets the latest medical and environmental standards.