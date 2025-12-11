Tension at Afzalgunj as locals, AIMIM leaders block anti-encroachment drive

AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig argued that the fruit vendors have been conducting business for the last 50 years and the authorities cannot take away their means of livelihood.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 11th December 2025 6:40 pm IST
People argue with police during an encroachment drive in Afzalgunj
People argue with police during an encroachment drive in Afzalgunj

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed when the local police and GHMC authorities tried to remove encroachments behind the Afzalgunj bus stop on Thursday.

Authorities received complaints about encroachments on the roadside abutting the Musi River. When the work began, local residents informed Pathergatti corporator Sohail Quadri, AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig and others who reached the spot and stopped the officials from proceeding.

Baig argued that the fruit vendors have been conducting business for the last 50 years and the authorities cannot take away their means of livelihood.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

This led to tensions heightened when the vendors again kept the push carts on the road and tied back tarpaulin sheets that were removed. However, the police did not intervene, fearing law and order issues.

Baig said that, acting on complaints from a few individuals, the police were trying to evict petty fruit vendors. He added that the AIMIM would not allow such action unless proper alternatives were provided to the vendors.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 11th December 2025 6:40 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir

Back to top button