Tension at Afzalgunj as locals, AIMIM leaders block anti-encroachment drive

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed when the local police and GHMC authorities tried to remove encroachments behind the Afzalgunj bus stop on Thursday.

Authorities received complaints about encroachments on the roadside abutting the Musi River. When the work began, local residents informed Pathergatti corporator Sohail Quadri, AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig and others who reached the spot and stopped the officials from proceeding.

Baig argued that the fruit vendors have been conducting business for the last 50 years and the authorities cannot take away their means of livelihood.

Authorities received complaints about encroachments on the roadside abutting the Musi River. When the work began, local residents…

This led to tensions heightened when the vendors again kept the push carts on the road and tied back tarpaulin sheets that were removed. However, the police did not intervene, fearing law and order issues.

Baig said that, acting on complaints from a few individuals, the police were trying to evict petty fruit vendors. He added that the AIMIM would not allow such action unless proper alternatives were provided to the vendors.