Tension at Mailardevpally Police Station as AIMIM workers protest

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Mailardevpally police station on Sunday after AIMIM party workers staged a protest, demanding action against gau rakshaks who set two DCM vehicles ablaze on Jalpally Road.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig, along with party corporators, arrived at the police station after learning about the attack on the vehicles and their drivers.

Authorities heightened security by deploying two platoons of armed police at the station.

Rahmath Baig later met with senior police officials and demanded strict action against those responsible for the pre-planned attack.

“Anti-social elements are attempting to incite communal unrest in the city under the pretext of cattle sacrifice. We urge the Cyberabad police to register cases and conduct a thorough investigation,” said Baig.