Tension at MJ market cow vigilantes stop cattle transporters

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Hyderabad’s MJ (Mozamjahi) market on Saturday night, September 20, when a group of self-proclaimed cow vigilantes allegedly stopped a vehicle carrying cattle.

The group of around 20 cow vigilantes followed the vehicle and stopped it near MJ market, leading to a tense argument between them and the transporters.

As the crowd began to swell amid cries of Jai Shri Ram slogans, police arrived on the spot and tried to diffuse the situation. The cow vigilantes allegedly attacked the cattle transporters. They are receiving treatment at the Osmania General Hospital.

Following the intervention of AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig and a few corporators, the police later shifted the cattle to a government shelter.

However, Goshamahal ACP S Sudharshan has denied that any such incident took place. “No such incident took place here,” he told Siasat.com

(The copy has been updated with a quote from the Goshamahal police)