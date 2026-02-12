Mumbai: YRF’s Alpha is currently one of the most awaited Hindi spy-action thrillers and is set for a theatrical release on April 17, 2026. The film marks the first female-led project in the YRF Spy Universe and stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as super-agents, with Bobby Deol playing the main antagonist. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is now in its final stages of production.

However, just weeks before release and during the last leg of shooting, reports suggest that there was tension on the sets. According to industry buzz, a cold war reportedly developed between Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol. While Bobby had earlier shared a friendly rapport with Ranbir Kapoor during the filming of Animal, sources claim the same chemistry did not translate while working with Alia on Alpha.

According to a latest Deccan Chronicle report, disagreements arose due to Alia’s habit of offering creative inputs during scenes, including those involving Bobby. The senior actor is said to have objected to these suggestions after a point, leading to friction on set. The situation reportedly escalated to the extent that producer Aditya Chopra had to step in to ensure the shoot was completed smoothly.

Apart from Alia and Sharvari, Alpha also features Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail, the espionage thriller remains on track for its April 17, 2026 release.