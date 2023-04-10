Tension in Haryana’s Sonipat after armed men vandalise mosque

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th April 2023 10:59 am IST
Tension in Haryana's Sonipat after armed men vandalise mosque
Tension in Haryana's Sonipat after armed men vandalise mosque (Photo: screengrab/Twitter)

Chandigarh: Tension prevailed in Haryana’s Sonipat after a group of 15-20 armed men vandalised a mosque and attacked people offering namaz inside the premises.

At least nine people got injuried in the attack.

The incident occurred in Sandal Kalan village in Sonipat district on Sunday night.

Photos of the armed men attacking people have been circulating after the incident. The attackers were seen holding bamboo sticks in their hands and roaming freely.

The cause of the provocation is not clear. But the police have registered a first information report (FIR) against 19 people.

As per the police, the injured were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Sonipat.

Further details were awaited

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 10th April 2023 10:59 am IST
