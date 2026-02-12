Tension in Hyderabad’s Kalapathar after rowdy sheeter attacks kirana store

Crowd and police at the scene after rowdy sheeter attack.
Chaos erupts in Hyderabad’s Kalapathar following a violent attack on a kirana store.

Hyderabad: Tension gripped the Kalapathar area on Wednesday, February 11, after a rowdy sheeter, identified as Mohammed Asad, along with his associates, allegedly attacked a person and vandalised a kirana store near Fatima Hospital.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Siddiq Kirana Store located close to the hospital. Asad and his group, reportedly armed with deadly weapons, barged into the shop before damaging the premises.

Video footage of the incident shows armed men creating panic in the area while damaging vehicles, the shop and other property.

During the attack, a man identified as Khurram sustained injuries. He was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be stable.

After receiving information about the incident, the Kalapathar Police reached the spot. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the accused involved in the attack.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th February 2026 11:53 am IST|   Updated: 12th February 2026 11:54 am IST

