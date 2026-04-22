Tension in Mancherial as private bus drivers protest outside RTC depot

The protest was held against alleged high-handed action by ACP.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd April 2026 12:41 pm IST
Group of private bus drivers protesting outside RTC depot in Mancherial, expressing their demands and con.
Private bus drivers protest

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Mancherial on Wednesday, April 22, after private bus drivers staged a protest outside a Road Transport Corporation (RTC) depot.

The protest was held against alleged high-handed action by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Prakash.

The drivers claimed that the officer assaulted one of them by punching him in the chest and also used abusive language.

Subhan Bakery

According to the protesters, disputes have been increasing during strike-like situations. They alleged that drivers of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) often obstruct private buses, leading to arguments and clashes.

The protesting drivers also questioned who would be responsible if they were attacked while operating their vehicles.

Authorities have not yet issued any official statement regarding the allegations.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd April 2026 12:41 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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