Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Mancherial on Wednesday, April 22, after private bus drivers staged a protest outside a Road Transport Corporation (RTC) depot.

The protest was held against alleged high-handed action by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Prakash.

The drivers claimed that the officer assaulted one of them by punching him in the chest and also used abusive language.

Tension in Mancherial as private bus drivers protest outside RTC depot



Tension prevailed in Mancherial on Wednesday, April 22, after private bus drivers staged a protest outside a Road Transport Corporation (RTC) depot.



The protest was held against alleged high-handed action by… pic.twitter.com/LfIxBjIFT8 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 22, 2026

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According to the protesters, disputes have been increasing during strike-like situations. They alleged that drivers of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) often obstruct private buses, leading to arguments and clashes.

The protesting drivers also questioned who would be responsible if they were attacked while operating their vehicles.

Authorities have not yet issued any official statement regarding the allegations.