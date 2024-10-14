Tension in Secunderabad over idol desecration

Hyderabad: Tense moments were seen at Secunderabad in Telangana on Monday after right wing activists staged protest against desecration of a temple and damage to idols.

According to reports, a man entered into the premises of the temple after breaking the door and damaged an idol at Muthyalama temple at 3 am.

The local people who got alerted by the huge noise caught hold of the intruder and thrashed him.

The local people informed the police who reached the spot and took him into custody. The man was shifted to hospital for treatment.

Since morning right wing leaders and local people have been staging a protest demanded stern action and thorough investigation.

Police are deployed in huge numbers to prevent further trouble.