Tension in Telangana over ‘defamatory’ book on Ambedkar; writer held

Hyderabad: Tension flared in parts of Telangana on Thursday, September 17, over the launch of a book on BR Ambedkar titled ‘Fabricated Leader’ (Kalpitha Nayakudu) by Nagularapu Vara Prasad alias Hamara Prasad.

The book reportedly contains defamatory content against Ambedkar and has faced objections from Dalit organisations, NDTV reported. Dalit organisations carried out a rally from Lumbini Deeksha Bhoomi to Ambedkar Chowk in Asifabad and burnt an effigy of Prasad. Similar protests were seen in Indravelli and Nirmal.

Dalit and Ambedkarite organisations also approached the police demanding action in Medak and Kamareddy.

In response, Prasad was arrested, and physical copies of the book were reportedly seized.

The Telangana government informed the High Court of Prasad’s arrest on Thursday and said he will be presented before a judge for judicial remand. A case has been registered against him at the Central Crime Station (CCS), Hyderabad.

Justice T Madhavi Devi, while hearing a lunch motion petition by journalist A Gnana Chendren Mouli, sought details of the steps taken to remove the book from online portals such as Amazon and Flipkart.

The book was scheduled to launch on September 18.

The petitioner objected to the book’s contents, title and cover, claiming that some portions could promote hostility between Ambedkar’s followers and others. He also sought to prevent the circulation of PDF versions.

The government said that measures have been taken to prevent law and order disturbances, and an investigation is underway to examine the digital circulation of the book.

Taking note of the submissions, the court closed the proceedings.