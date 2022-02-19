Tension prevails at Saifabad after SI allegedly beats up Muslim woman

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Saifabad police station after scores of public staged a protest against the alleged high handedness of a sub-inspector for beating up a burqa clad woman.

At late midnight Mohammed Rizwan Ali a resident of Bowenpally was moving along with his family in an I-20 car and he reached near Khairatabad metro station suddenly a bus belonging to private travels tried to overtake him. During this incident the bus driver allegedly misbehaved with the family travelling in the car and few passengers travelling in the bus extended support to the driver.

After this incident the public gathered at the spot and a police team belonging to the Saifabad police station reached the spot and tried to disperse the mob. A sub-inspector on duty Y Suraj Kumar allegedly resorted to lathi charge and also beaten up a burqa clad Muslim woman with a stick.

Upon seeing the unwarranted action of the sub-inspector scores of public gathered in front of Saifabad police station and demanded action against the SI.

“Necessary action is being taken against those involved in the incident and all the details are being gathered'” said Mohammed Iqbal Siddiqui Additional DCP West Zone.