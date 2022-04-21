Tenth grade students of Telangana school caught consuming beer

Hyderabad: Students of Class 10 of a government-run school in Telangana’s Mancherial district have been caught on camera drinking beer with biryani.

The images of students from the Backward Classes (BC) Boys’ residential school in Dandepally enjoying a party have gone viral on social media, prompting authorities to order an inquiry.

The students are seen sitting on the ground in their hostel room enjoying food with a bottle of beer kept in front of every student.

A preliminary investigation by school authorities revealed that the students were celebrating a farewell party on the night of April 17 before the commencement of their summer vacation.

The party was organised by the boys with the permission of the hostel warden. They brought liquor from outside with the help of friends in the village.

The boys had taken chicken biryani prepared in the hostel mess into their rooms and brought the liquor from outside. The incident came to light after some of the boys took selfies and circulated them among friends. Some netizens posted on social media tagging district collectors and other officials.

District BC Welfare Officer Khawaja Nazim Ali Afsar ordered an inquiry. On his direction, BC Development Officer D Bhagyawathi visited the hostel on Wednesday. She said the warden failed in his duties and hence appropriate action would be taken against him.

She said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident and after receipt of the report action would also be initiated against the boys involved.

There have been allegations that the boys were resorting to these activities due to lack of proper monitoring by the warden. As the residential school has no permanent building, authorities are running it from a rented property surrounded by houses. The students developed friendships with local boys and started consuming liquor.