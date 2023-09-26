Tere Bin’s Yumna Zaidi’s outfit PRICE becomes talk of town

Hyderabad: Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi has captivated audiences worldwide with her exceptional chemistry in the popular hit show ‘Tere Bin’ alongside Wahaj Ali. Even though the show has concluded, the fondness for these talented actors continues to thrive, with fans eagerly following and talking about their new projects and latest photoshoots.

Yumna Zaidi’s recent photoshoot in an beautiful outfit, has become the center of attention among fans and enthusiasts. She shared some pictures of her shoot for designer Hussain Rehar on Instagram.

The price of the outfit is something that has become a hot topic of discussion in the town. The outfit is valued at 130,000 Pakistani Rupees, which is around 37,000 Indian Rupees when converted.

On the professional front, Yumna Zaidi will be next seen in her much-awaited movie “Nayab” that revolves around a girl who is passionate about cricket, trying to reach a certain point with her brother’s help as she struggles.

Speaking about her experience, she said, “ It’s a brilliant story, and it is meaningful. The whole team is trying their best to execute it the way it should be. Now that we’ve chosen good content, we want to do justice to it so that the audience also enjoys it when they go to the cinema.”

Nayab is being produced by Rumina Umair and Umair Irfani. Its executive producers are Agnes and David Kenney of Kenneyz Films, and the screenplay is by Ali Abbas Naqvi, who previously penned Mansha Pasha and Ahmed Ali Akbar’s Laal Kabootar.