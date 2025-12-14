Terror attack in Australia: Gunmen kill at least 11 people at Bondi Beach

Sydney: Two gunmen shot dead at least 11 people on Sunday at a Jewish event being held at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, Australian authorities said, declaring it a terrorist attack. One gunman was fatally shot by police, and the second was arrested.

The suspect was in critical condition, authorities said. A massive emergency response was underway, with injured people loaded into ambulances.

At least 29 people were confirmed wounded, said Mal Lanyon, the police commissioner for New South Wales state, where Sydney is located. Two of those hurt were police officers.

“This attack was designed to target Sydney’s Jewish community,” the state’s Premier Chris Minns said. The massacre was declared a terrorist attack due to the event targeted and the weapons used, Lanyon said.

Hundreds had gathered for an event at Bondi Beach called Chanukah by the Sea, which was celebrating the start of the Hanukkah Jewish festival.

Dramatic footage apparently filmed by a member of the public and broadcast on Australian television channels showed someone appearing to tackle and disarm one of the gunmen, before pointing the man’s weapon at him.

Lachlan Moran, 32, from Melbourne, was waiting for his family nearby when he heard shots, he told The Associated Press. He dropped the beer he was carrying for his brother and ran.

“You heard a few pops, and I freaked out and ran away. … I started sprinting. I just had that intuition. I sprinted as quickly as I could,” Moran said. He said he heard shooting off and on for about five minutes.

“Everyone just dropped all their possessions and everything and were running, and people were crying, and it was just horrible,” Moran said.

Police said their operation was “ongoing” and that a “number of suspicious items located in the vicinity” were being examined by specialist officers, including an improvised explosive device found in one of the suspect’s cars. Emergency services were called to Campbell Parade about 6.45 pm, responding to reports of shots being fired.

Local news outlets spoke to distressed and bloody bystanders. Lanyon said the death toll from the shooting was “fluid” and that injured people were still arriving at hospitals.

“Our heart bleeds for Australia’s Jewish community tonight,” Minns told reporters in Sydney. “I can only imagine the pain that they’re feeling right now to see their loved ones killed as they celebrate this ancient holiday.”

Australian PM Albanese on shooting

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement that his thoughts were with all those affected.

“The scenes in Bondi are shocking and distressing,” he said. “Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives.”

Mass shooting deaths in Australia are extremely rare. A 1996 massacre in the Tasmanian town of Port Arthur, where a lone gunman killed 35 people, prompted the government to drastically tighten gun laws and made it much more difficult for Australians to acquire firearms.

Significant mass shootings this century included two murder-suicides with death tolls of five people in 2014 and seven in 2018, in which gunmen killed their own families and themselves.

In 2022, two police officers were shot and killed by Christian extremists at a rural property in Queensland state. The three shooters in that incident, conspiracy theorists who hated the police, were also shot and killed by officers after a six-hour siege in the region of Wieambilla, along with one of their neighbours.

Australian Muslim group condemns shooting

In response to the Bondi Beach shooting, the Australian National Imams Council issued a statement condemning the “horrific” violence.

“Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those who witnessed or were affected by this deeply traumatic attack,” the Australian National Imams Council said in a statement.

“This is a moment for all Australians, including the Australian Muslim community, to stand together in unity, compassion, and solidarity,” it added.

Emergency workers transport a person on a stretcher after a reported shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. AP/PTI

An emergency worker pushes a person on a stretcher after a reported shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025.AP/PTI

Modi condemns terror attack in Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack in Australia and expressed solidarity with the people of that country in their hour of grief.

“Strongly condemn the ghastly terrorist attack carried out today at Bondi Beach, Australia, targeting people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah,” the prime minister said.

“On behalf of the people of India, I extend my sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. We stand in solidarity with the people of Australia in this hour of grief,” he said.

The prime minister said India has “zero tolerance” for terrorism and supports the fight against all its forms and manifestations.