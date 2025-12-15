Terror attack in Australia: Pakistani man wrongly identified as shooter

A Pakistani man was wrongly identified as one of the shooters in the terror attack on Bondi Beach in Australia’s Sydney on Sunday, December 14.

The man identified as Sheik Naveed Akram, took to social media and issued a clarification. “Some social media handles are linking me to the attack on Bondi beach, They have taken my pictures from my facebook account,” Naveed said.

The man identified as Sheik Naveed Akram, took to social media and issued a clarification. "Some social media handles are linking me to…

He said that some media reports identified one of the shooters as Naveed Akram, which is similar to his name.

He dismissed the connection with the attack. “I am going to clearly tell people that the shooter in the photo is not me,” he added. Naveed further stressed that he has nothing to do with the shooter. He expressed shock after seeing his photographs being shared on social media. He further said that, he lives in Windsor, which is about 60 kilometers away from the beach.

Naveed said that he was alerted by a friend regarding his pictures being shared on social media linking him to the attack. The man expressed fear and said, ” I am scared, and can not go out safely. I am in trauma right now.”

Naveed said he was traumatised because of the terror attack on Bondi beach and the trauma is coupled since his pictures were linked to the incident putting his life at risk.