Turkey terror attack: 3 dead, 14 injured in explosion; gunshots reported

A massive explosion occurred outside the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) in Kahramankazan, near Ankara, resulting in three deaths and 14 injuries on Wednesday, October 23, according to Turkey’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

“A terrorist attack was carried out against the Turkish Aerospace Industries … Unfortunately, we have martyrs and injured people,” Yerlikaya wrote on X.

He urged the public to rely on official statements for the latest developments.

Türk Havacılık ve Uzay Sanayii AŞ. (TUSAŞ) Ankara Kahramankazan tesislerine yönelik terör saldırısı gerçekleştirilmiştir.



Saldırı sonrası maalesef şehit ve yaralılarımız bulunmaktadır.



Şehitlerimize Allah’tan rahmet; yaralılarımıza acil şifalar diliyorum.



Gelişmelerden kamuoyu… — Ali Yerlikaya (@AliYerlikaya) October 23, 2024

NEW: The footage that shows the moment of the explosion in Ankara pic.twitter.com/E62tmbM6b2 — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) October 23, 2024

Around 4 pm local time, an explosion occurred, followed by the sound of gunshots.

In another post on X, Yerlikaya said, “2 terrorists were neutralized in the terrorist attack on Ankara Kahramankazan facilities. Unfortunately, we had 3 martyrs and 14 injured in the attack.”

“I condemn this heinous attack. Our struggle will continue with determination and resolve until the last terrorist is neutralized. Please take into consideration the statements to be made by official sources.”

Taking to X, Turkey’s Center for Combating Disinformation urged the public to monitor official statements and avoid “unfounded” allegations.

Türk Havacılık ve Uzay Sanayii AŞ. (TUSAŞ) Ankara Kahramankazan tesislerinde yaşananlar ile ilgili resmi kaynaklardan yapılacak açıklamaları dikkate alınız.



Asılsız iddialara itibar etmeyiniz. — Dezenformasyonla Mücadele Merkezi (@dmmiletisim) October 23, 2024

The attack was not immediately claimed, but the PKK and Daesh terrorist groups had previously carried out similar strikes in the country.